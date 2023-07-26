Riviera Beach employees' Social Security information mistakenly released

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Several Riviera Beach city employees learned this week about a security breach affecting their Social Security numbers.

The numbers ended up in the hands of someone looking for information on workers' salaries and titles.

WPTV obtained a letter sent to workers Monday that tells them that the city mistakenly sent out their Social Security numbers in response to the public records request.

Contact 5 also obtained a copy of that records request.

The person making that request is not named and asked for the salary, the job description and the application of all city of Riviera Beach and Community Redevelopment Area employees.

WPTV has not heard from the city as to how it mistakenly released some, or all, of its workers' Social Security numbers.

A letter to workers from the city's risk manager recommends workers monitor their credit reports over the next year and place a fraud alert with credit agencies.

That letter also said that "notice has been sent to the recipient of the public request, warning that information was sent in error and the information should be destroyed as any disclosure and/or misuse of the protected information can result in legal action."

WPTV tried to contact the person who filed that records request by email to see what they plan to do with the personal information they received by mistake. So far, that individual has not returned WPTV's emails.

