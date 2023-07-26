Therapist calls failing to report alleged sexual abuse 'a nightmare'

The arrests of a Palm Beach Central High school principal and four staffers in failing to report a sexual abuse allegation involving a 15-year-old has sparked strong reaction from a therapist.

"It makes me sick to my stomach. These kids need us to step up to the plate and really assess these situations right or wrong," Boca Raton-based psychotherapist Kristen Bomas said.

Based on the arrest affidavit it's clear other students were aware of the incident.

"She could be questioned by anybody and in any way," Bomas saidf. "She could be teased at school because she was the victim of a crime because the kids want to make fun of her in another way and it makes it very difficult for any young teenager to really cope with what they're experiencing."

Bomas said cases like this can leave a psychological impact on the young victim and other students watching the aftermath of alleged sexual abuse that went unreported.



"You scream but the scream doesn't come out. Nobody can hear you, who is going to be there to keep you safe," Bomas said. "I think by them not knowing if they're going to be heard, by them being in a school environment that's supposed to be safe it's like a nightmare."

In the report, the alleged sexual assault left the student suicidal along with anxiety and panic attacks.



"You're going through trauma and now shame, and now all of the sudden it's reported, and you have to go back through and oftentimes you can be retraumatized, which is really damaging by the process of pressing charges," Bomas said.



She hopes people being held responsible brings the young girl some healing and adds parents need to have open dialogue with their children.



"If you see odd behaviors with your children, if you see them starting to cry spontaneously or stay removed, not wanting to go to social activities or wanting to dress differently, please ask what are you feeling, what are you going through. I'm noticing this, what does it mean to you," Bomas said.

Bomas said that trauma can cause anxiety, depression, nightmares and flashbacks.



"I think what's next is for us to honor this young girl and her family, give them their privacy back and address what went wrong in the school system," she said.



The arrest report said the five arrested in this case held "mandated reporter" positions.

Each has posted bond from the Palm Beach County Jail.

