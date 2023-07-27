FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 27, 2023

A flood watch is in effect for coastal Palm Beach County through 8 p.m. Thursday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A flood watch is in effect for coastal Palm Beach County through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Roughly 2 to 4 inches of rain possible with the heavy storms that will move on through. Both the morning and evening commutes could be slowed with locally heavy downpours.

High rain chances Thursday and Friday as a tropical wave moves across the area. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s.

We dry out some for the weekend. High temperatures back in the low 90s. 50% chance of storms. But with an onshore wind, storms will move from the coast toward the lake.

In the tropics, a wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development in the next few days. For now, models keep it out to sea.

