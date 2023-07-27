Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field after apparent leg injury

6-time Pro Bowl cornerback goes down, grabs knee after 11-on-11 drill
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during...
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By Alanis Thames
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off with an apparent leg injury at the end of Thursday’s Miami Dolphins practice.

Ramsey was matched up against receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill when the injury happened. He went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

Ramsey was helped up but didn't appear to put any weight on the leg before he was carted off the field as Miami's second full-team practice of training camp closed.

"Everybody's worried about him," said safety Jevon Holland, "but we're not really sure what's wrong. ... He'll be alright."

The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

Associated Press 2023

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
Colby had a mail truck theme for his 2nd birthday. His favorite postal worker gifted him a mail...
Postal workers give mail-obsessed toddler his dream birthday
New Margaritaville hotel proposed for Riviera Beach
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Former CEO of investment firm indicted in $250 million securities scheme

Latest News

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup...
US ekes out 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Women’s World Cup after Horan revenge goal
FILE - New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson drives with the ball during the NBA basketball...
Pelicans star Zion Williamson, family sued for $1.8 million by tech company
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill does drills during practice at the NFL football team's...
Tyreek Hill says he can’t make ‘boneheaded mistakes’ as alleged assault resolved
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi...
Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice