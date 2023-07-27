Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery and miss start of season

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly undergo surgery on his left knee after he was carted off the field at the end of Thursday's Miami Dolphins practice.

The news was reported by ESPN, which also said that Ramsey's ACL is intact, but he is expected to miss the start of the Dolphins' regular season. Miami opens the season on Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill. Ramsey went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

Ramsey was helped up but didn't appear to put any weight on the leg. He was carted back to the locker room as Miami's second full-team practice of training camp closed.

"I'll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time!" Ramsey tweeted Thursday evening. "This SO minor for God's child! I trust fully & know He got me! I'm forever grateful to worship His name!"

The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

