Woman presumed dead after Florida Keys yacht fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A woman is presumed dead after a yacht caught fire early Wednesday in the Florida Keys.

The fire started just after midnight on a 70-foot yacht docked at a marina on Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Linda Vella, 51, of St. Petersburg, is believed to have been killed in the fire, which remains under investigation, Linhardt said.

Smoke billows from the charred remnants of a burned yacht after firefighters extinguish the flames, July 26, 2023, on Stock Island, Fla.

Vella's husband and grown son were also on the yacht at the time. Michael Robson, 58, and Anthony Vella, 21, both of St. Petersburg, were airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Another family of four was also on board at the time but escaped unharmed.

The yacht was fully engulfed when Martin County firefighters arrived, Linhardt said. Firefighters spent about three hours battling the blaze, he said.

