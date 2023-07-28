Deadly crash blocks southbound lanes on I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A deadly crash has closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP, the wreck happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of PGA Boulevard.

At least three southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up for roughly eight miles to Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a vehicle on its side in the middle of the interstate.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of deadly I-95 crash

Drivers heading southbound are advised to exit at Indiantown Road, then take Alternate A1A and get back on I-95 at PGA Boulevard.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

