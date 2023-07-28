FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 28, 2023

A flood watch continues for coastal Palm Beach County through 12 p.m. Friday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A flood watch continues for coastal Palm Beach County through 12 p.m. Friday.

Another day of locally heavy downpours and flooding possible. High chance of rain Friday, then it lowers for the weekend as the deep moisture pulls away.

High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with the clouds and rain around.

We dry out for the weekend. High temperatures back in the low 90s and a 30% to 40% chance of rain. More of a summer pattern with the sea breeze moving inland.

Next week, afternoon storms return to the Atlantic coast as the winds shift off-shore.

In the tropics, a wave moving across the Atlantic has a medium chance of development in the next few days. Models keep it well away from South Florida.

