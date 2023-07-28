Free physicals, EKGs helping student-athletes identify health risks,

The recent and sudden cardiac arrest report of Bronny James has many athletes looking at their health.

Friday in West Palm Beach, athletes were given an opportunity to get a free pre-sports participation physical, as they get ready to take to the football field this fall.

"I saw it on the internet, and I said, well what if I had on pads and was in the sun, I could have passed out too,” William T. Dwyer High School student Christopher Hamilton said. “So, I got to drink water, be safe, and stay out of the sun."

HSS Florida Program Director Michael Milligan explains the importance of athletes getting screened.

The extensive health screenings were provided at HSS Florida on the 3000 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. The goal of the medical screening is to assess the health of the student-athletes, identify any issues that put them at risk, and provide guidance so that they can engage in sports in the safest way possible.

"Athletes have the spotlight on them, and so when things happen, it comes to our attention,” Program Director Michael Milligan said. "We view athletes as the example of health and wellness, so, it strikes a cord with us when they do have a health issue."

William T. Dwyer High School student Christopher Hamilton shares why chose to get screened.

Medical clearance is mandatory for all Florida high school students wanting to play a sport.

At previous medical screenings, doctors said the most frequent findings of concern involved the heart.

