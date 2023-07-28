Lake Worth Beach water tower now looks like big beach ball

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Lake Worth Beach water tower has been repainted to look like a giant beach ball.

Work on the repainting of the city's towering beacon was nearly complete Friday.

The water tower looms large for drivers who pass through Lake Worth Beach along Interstate 95 near the Sixth Avenue South exit.

Mayor Betty Resch told WPTV earlier this month that it was being painted "like a big beach ball to recognize our amazing beach."

The "City of Lake Worth Beach" is now prominently displayed on the water tower, which was...
The "City of Lake Worth Beach" is now prominently displayed on the water tower, which was repainted to look like a beach ball, July 27, 2023, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

The water tower now has "City of Lake Worth Beach" inscribed on it, marking the first time that the proper title of the municipality appears on it since voters narrowly approved the 2019 name change.

Resch said the tower only gets a paint job every 10 years, which is why it took so long for the city's biggest billboard to accurately portray itself.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
Colby had a mail truck theme for his 2nd birthday. His favorite postal worker gifted him a mail...
Postal workers give mail-obsessed toddler his dream birthday
New Margaritaville hotel proposed for Riviera Beach
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Former CEO of investment firm indicted in $250 million securities scheme

Latest News

Florida woman who stole nearly $3M from Holocaust survivor sentenced
Free physicals, EKGs helping student-athletes identify health risks
16th annual Tour de Turtles Saturday morning in Vero Beach
A West Palm Beach police vehicle was involved in a fiery and deadly crash early Friday morning...
Chopper video of deadly Boynton Beach crash