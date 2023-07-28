Man hit, killed on I-95 after checking on driver of overturned vehicle

A 59-year-old Port St. Lucie man was hit and killed Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens while checking on the driver of an overturned vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of PGA Boulevard.

According to the FHP, a Mercedes GLE 450, driven by a 76-year-old Texas man, struck the Port St. Lucie man as he walked back to his car after checking on the driver of another vehicle that had flipped over on the highway.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed that vehicle on its side in the middle of the interstate.

The Port St. Lucie man died from his injuries at the scene. His name has not been released.

Three southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for hours on Friday morning but eventually reopened by 10:30 a.m.

