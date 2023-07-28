Man hit, killed on I-95 after checking on driver of overturned vehicle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 59-year-old Port St. Lucie man was hit and killed Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens while checking on the driver of an overturned vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of PGA Boulevard.

According to the FHP, a Mercedes GLE 450, driven by a 76-year-old Texas man, struck the Port St. Lucie man as he walked back to his car after checking on the driver of another vehicle that had flipped over on the highway.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed that vehicle on its side in the middle of the interstate.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of deadly I-95 crash

Deadly crash blocks southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens

The Port St. Lucie man died from his injuries at the scene. His name has not been released.

Three southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for hours on Friday morning but eventually reopened by 10:30 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
Colby had a mail truck theme for his 2nd birthday. His favorite postal worker gifted him a mail...
Postal workers give mail-obsessed toddler his dream birthday
New Margaritaville hotel proposed for Riviera Beach
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Former CEO of investment firm indicted in $250 million securities scheme

Latest News

Free physicals, EKGs helping student-athletes identify health risks,
16th annual Tour de Turtles Saturday morning in Vero Beach
A West Palm Beach police vehicle was involved in a fiery and deadly crash early Friday morning...
Chopper video of deadly Boynton Beach crash
The Tour de Turtles is raising awareness about sea turtles and the threats to their survival.
Tour de Turtles in Vero Beach
The School District of Palm Beach County announced they have named an interim principal for...
Reggie Myers named interim principal