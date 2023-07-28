School district announces interim principal for Palm Beach Central HS

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The School District of Palm Beach County announced they have named an interim principal for Palm Beach Central High School following this week's arrest of five staff members.

The district said that Reggie Myers will serve as interim principal of the school.

Myers, a former principal who last worked at Park Vista High School, retired from the school district in 2021.

The announcement comes in the wake of the arrests of Principal Darren Edgecomb, 58, along with assistant principal Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, 57, assistant principal Daniel Snider, 49, teacher Scott Houchins, 53, and school behavioral therapist Priscilla Carter, 55, were arrested Monday on charges of failure to report sexual abuse.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they failed to report the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl to law enforcement and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
Colby had a mail truck theme for his 2nd birthday. His favorite postal worker gifted him a mail...
Postal workers give mail-obsessed toddler his dream birthday
New Margaritaville hotel proposed for Riviera Beach
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Former CEO of investment firm indicted in $250 million securities scheme

Latest News

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Colorado leaving Pac-12, returning to Big 12 in 2024
Who is Carlos De Oliveira? New defendant charged in classified docs case
West Palm Beach VA 'failed' veteran who died by suicide, lawsuit says