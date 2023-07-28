Who is Carlos De Oliveira? New defendant charged in classified docs case

Following the announcement that the property manager at Mar-a-Lago is now facing charges in the classified documents case, WPTV spent Thursday night working to learn more about the new defendant.

The landlord for a property located in Palm Beach Gardens told WPTV that he rents to Carlos De Oliveira. He said he knew him as a longtime Mar-a-Lago employee.

Neighbors describe De Oliveira as a nice guy who kept to himself and played golf.

Many people, who WPTV spoke with off-camera, said they were shocked to hear him named as a defendant in the case.

"I can't even think how he could be involved," said resident Raymond Brion, who said he lives next to De Oliveira. "I couldn't even imagine what they've got on him. I mean, he's not a crook."

Neighbors said they believed they saw undercover officers in the area a few months ago.

The indictment filed Thursday said De Oliveira was interviewed by the FBI at his residence.

WPTV tried knocking on the door of his home, but the man who answered declined to comment.

