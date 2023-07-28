Who is Carlos De Oliveira? New defendant charged in classified docs case

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Following the announcement that the property manager at Mar-a-Lago is now facing charges in the classified documents case, WPTV spent Thursday night working to learn more about the new defendant.

The landlord for a property located in Palm Beach Gardens told WPTV that he rents to Carlos De Oliveira. He said he knew him as a longtime Mar-a-Lago employee.

Neighbors describe De Oliveira as a nice guy who kept to himself and played golf.

Many people, who WPTV spoke with off-camera, said they were shocked to hear him named as a defendant in the case.

Classified documents removed from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Classified documents removed from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

"I can't even think how he could be involved," said resident Raymond Brion, who said he lives next to De Oliveira. "I couldn't even imagine what they've got on him. I mean, he's not a crook."

Neighbors said they believed they saw undercover officers in the area a few months ago.

The indictment filed Thursday said De Oliveira was interviewed by the FBI at his residence.

WPTV tried knocking on the door of his home, but the man who answered declined to comment.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
Colby had a mail truck theme for his 2nd birthday. His favorite postal worker gifted him a mail...
Postal workers give mail-obsessed toddler his dream birthday
New Margaritaville hotel proposed for Riviera Beach
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Former CEO of investment firm indicted in $250 million securities scheme

Latest News

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Colorado leaving Pac-12, returning to Big 12 in 2024
West Palm Beach VA 'failed' veteran who died by suicide, lawsuit says
Counties across Treasure Coast asking HUD to redefine affordable housing