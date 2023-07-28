Woman’s body removed from burned yacht in Florida Keys

A woman’s body was removed from a burned yacht Friday at a Florida Keys marina.

Linda Vella, 51, of St. Petersburg, was on a yacht that burned at a Stock Island marina just after midnight Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigators believe Vella was unable to escape the fire.

The boat was removed from the water with great care before it was searched, sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Identification and autopsy results were pending, but foul play was not believed to be a factor, Linhardt said.

Vella's husband, Michael Robson, 58, and grown son, Anthony Vella, 21, both of St. Petersburg, were airlifted to a Miami hospital shortly after the fire.

