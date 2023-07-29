Military, veterans' families receive back-to-school supplies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

School is just around the corner and every little bit of help families get can really make a difference.

About 100 military or veteran families in West Palm Beach received a little extra help from Operation Homefront on Saturday morning. During their “Back-to-school Brigade” families could get a backpack and fill it up with all sorts of supplies needed for a successful school year.

'Back to School' 2022
'Back to School' 2022

The area manager for the organization, Beth McGregor, said the need exists, and it’s worse among military and veteran families.

“Military life can be hard. Everyone is struggling this year,” she said. “We see those same struggles amplified in the military and veteran community, especially things like food insecurity."

She said one in every four military or veteran family reports food insecurity and that’s even higher with families of color.

"Sometimes school supplies get skipped when you have to put food on the table or a roof over your head," McGregor said.

They serve the entire state of Florida doing several initiatives throughout the year, from this back-to-school event to holiday food drives.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
West Palm Beach police vehicle involved in fiery, deadly wreck
Man hit, killed on I-95 after checking on driver of overturned vehicle

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Port St. Lucie man sentenced in transmitting child sexual abuse material
2 die in separate crashes in Palm Beach County
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another no winner again
Lake Worth Beach bar set to hold annual back-to-school supply drive