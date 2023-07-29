Port St. Lucie man sentenced in transmitting child sexual abuse material

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 33-year-old Port St. Lucie man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, in the distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Anthony James Howe was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Jose E. Martinez in Miami after pleading guilty in March.

In March 2022, Homeland Security Investigation agents learned that an individual, later identified as Howe, had been using social media applications and chatrooms to trade materials with other users. Some images and videos traded by Howe depicted sexual abuse activities of children as young as toddlers, prosecutors said.

Agents also learned that Howe claimed he had installed a hidden camera in a minor child’s bedroom.

HSI agents conducted a search warrant at his home, where he admitted to using social media platforms to send and receive the material.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
West Palm Beach police vehicle involved in fiery, deadly wreck
Man hit, killed on I-95 after checking on driver of overturned vehicle

Latest News

Military, veterans' families receive back-to-school supplies
2 die in separate crashes in Palm Beach County
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another no winner again
Lake Worth Beach bar set to hold annual back-to-school supply drive