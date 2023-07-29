Robert Chambers, NYC’s ‘Preppy Killer,’ is released after 15 years in prison on drug charges

FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment,...
FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2007, in New York. Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer," was released Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer,” was released after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.

Chambers spent a similar amount of time in prison after pleading guilty to strangling Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park during the summer of 1986.

Chambers entered the plea to killing 18-year-old Levin as part of a deal when a jury could not reach a decision after nine days of deliberations.

He was released in 2003 for that crime but again ran afoul of the law soon after.

He was again arrested in 2007 for selling drugs out of his apartment. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison but was released Tuesday — four years early — from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York, according to online inmate records maintained by the New York Department of Corrections.

Chambers, now 56, will remain under supervision for up to five years, records show.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
West Palm Beach police vehicle involved in fiery, deadly wreck
A man celebrating his birthday with his three daughters saw something so rare that even marine...
‘Whale ballet’: Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters

Latest News

Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of '645'
Boy's Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
20 Suits for Students participants each earn $1,000, laptop