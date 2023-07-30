2 people die in shooting near University of Florida campus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were killed during a shooting early Sunday across the street from the University of Florida campus, the Gainesville Police Department said.

The shooting occurred in the area of 900 W. University Ave. at 2:42 a.m., the city's police department posted on Facebook.

The area is across the street from University of Florida Human Resources and near a Checkers and Bodytech.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, police said.

Officers made contact with several victims, two of whom succumbed to their injuries.

Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Judge awards $11 million to family in death of Boynton Beach woman from kratom
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys

Latest News

Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla....
Water is refreshing in heat, right? In parts of Florida past week, not so much
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Palm City
New Indiantown High School open house is Sunday
Inmate dies after attempting to 'take her own life,' sheriff's office says