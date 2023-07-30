Inmate dies after attempting to 'take her own life,' sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
An inmate awaiting trial on possession of weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon died at the Okeechobee County Detention Facility on Sunday morning.

During an inmate check/county, Helen Dykes, 48, "was found in a severe state of distress from an attempt to take her own life," Okeechobee Sheriff's Office spokesman Jack Nash said in a news release.

Life-saving attempts — cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator — by detention deputies were made but failed, and she was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The medical examiner was called in, and the case will remain open until their office classifies a cause of death.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Dykes," Nash said.

