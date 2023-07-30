Man injured among 2 separate shootings in Riviera Beach

Two separate shooting were confirmed in Riviera Beach on Sunday morning with one man injured, a police spokeswoman said.

The first one occurred after 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street. Eighteen rounds were fired at a vehicle and residence but no one was hit though the shooting appeared to be targeted, spokeswoman Brittany Collins told WPTV in an inquiry.

The second shooting was about 3 hours and about 2 miles north in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. A man was sitting alone in his parked vehicle in front of an abandoned house when the shooter walked up on him.

The unknown shooter got away on foot. No one else was injured.

The man suffered a left thigh injury and was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Collins said two shootings do not appear to be related.

