Man injured among 2 separate shootings in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two separate shooting were confirmed in Riviera Beach on Sunday morning with one man injured, a police spokeswoman said.

Two shootings in Riviera Beach were 2 miles apart.
Two shootings in Riviera Beach were 2 miles apart.

The first one occurred after 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street. Eighteen rounds were fired at a vehicle and residence but no one was hit though the shooting appeared to be targeted, spokeswoman Brittany Collins told WPTV in an inquiry.

The second shooting was about 3 hours and about 2 miles north in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. A man was sitting alone in his parked vehicle in front of an abandoned house when the shooter walked up on him.

The unknown shooter got away on foot. No one else was injured.

The man suffered a left thigh injury and was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Collins said two shootings do not appear to be related.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Judge awards $11 million to family in death of Boynton Beach woman from kratom
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys

Latest News

2 people die in shooting near University of Florida campus
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla....
Water is refreshing in heat, right? In parts of Florida past week, not so much
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Palm City
New Indiantown High School open house is Sunday