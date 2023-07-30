Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Palm City

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV on Sunday morning in Palm City, the Martin County's Sheriff Office said.

Crews responded to the crash at 11:45 a.m. at 8626 SW Citrus Blvd., near the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center, the agency posted on Twitter.

Three people in the SUV were injured, and transported to the hospital, including 2 children who suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

An initial investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling at 120 mph when it struck the SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Both lanes of Citrus are expected to be closed for several hours, the sheriff's office said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
Judge awards $11 million to family in death of Boynton Beach woman from kratom

Latest News

New Indiantown High School open house is Sunday
Inmate dies after attempting to 'take her own life,' sheriff's office says
FBI worried about AI and disinformation ahead of the 2024 election
Toxic blue-green algae in Lake Okeechobee draws concern