New Indiantown High School open house is Sunday

Families can take a sneak peek inside the new Indiantown High School on Sunday.

The Indiantown High School Open House Celebration & School Preview Party takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 19000 SW Citrus Blvd. Attendees can get a first glimpse inside the school and a chance to meet faculty and staff. There will be food, music, games and inflatables.

Students interested in attending the school who are not yet enrolled can get assistance with the application.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

The school officially opens its doors to ninth, 10th and 11th graders when the school term begins on Aug. 9. It will open with 75 students and ultimately have 400 students across all grade levels.

IHS is operated by Indian River State College in partnership with the Martin County School District.

The school integrates traditional high school curriculum with workforce and college courses, producing graduates that can directly pursue career opportunities or higher education upon graduation.

The school offers block-style schedules with counseling and tutoring periods.

To learn more about the school or to apply for admission for the school year, visit indiantownhs.irsc.edu, call 772-597-5130 or email dslicis@irsc.edu.

Scripps Only Content 2023