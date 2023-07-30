New Indiantown High School open house is Sunday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Families can take a sneak peek inside the new Indiantown High School on Sunday.

The Indiantown High School Open House Celebration & School Preview Party takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 19000 SW Citrus Blvd. Attendees can get a first glimpse inside the school and a chance to meet faculty and staff. There will be food, music, games and inflatables.

Students interested in attending the school who are not yet enrolled can get assistance with the application.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

The school officially opens its doors to ninth, 10th and 11th graders when the school term begins on Aug. 9. It will open with 75 students and ultimately have 400 students across all grade levels.

IHS is operated by Indian River State College in partnership with the Martin County School District.

The school integrates traditional high school curriculum with workforce and college courses, producing graduates that can directly pursue career opportunities or higher education upon graduation.

The school offers block-style schedules with counseling and tutoring periods.

To learn more about the school or to apply for admission for the school year, visit indiantownhs.irsc.edu, call 772-597-5130 or email dslicis@irsc.edu.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Boaters spot pod of orcas off the Florida Keys
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Judge awards $11 million to family in death of Boynton Beach woman from kratom

Latest News

Inmate dies after attempting to 'take her own life,' sheriff's office says
FBI worried about AI and disinformation ahead of the 2024 election
Toxic blue-green algae in Lake Okeechobee draws concern
Man accused of trafficking fentanyl, MDPV