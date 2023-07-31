3rd indictment could delay Trump's trial, state attorney says

Businesses in downtown Fort Pierce are already bracing for the road closures, traffic delays, sidewalk restrictions and overall chaos that will likely come with the trial for former President Donald Trump.

With Carlos De Oliveira now a third co-defendant in the classified documents case, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said there could be even more hullabaloo.

Aronberg said each defendant will have to get a separate lawyer, which means more people will be funneling into Fort Pierce and the federal courthouse.

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of records being stored on the stage in the White and Gold Ballroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents according to an indictment unsealed Friday, June 9, 2023

On top of that, while the trial is currently scheduled for May, Aronberg said it's very likely a third person added to the indictment will push that date back even more.

"This could increase the likelihood of a delay past the 2024 election, more defendants, more complexity, and Trump wants this to be delayed and his co-defendants are helping him by saying they can't find a local lawyer and they need more time," Aronberg said. "That's what Walt Nauta did and that's what De Oliveira is doing."

Aronberg added it's possible that both Nauta and De Oliveira's attorneys will try to sever their cases from Trump's. Ultimately, he said that's up to a judge to decide, but if they are tried separately, Aronberg said that would likely make the trial quicker and smoother.

Aronberg also said he believes there's a high likelihood that one of the men indicted will take a plea deal if they're offered it.

He said if they do, they'll want to take the deal sooner than later to ensure they get the best plea deal possible.

Scripps Only Content 2023