Body found one day after 4-vehicle crash in Okeechobee County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A person's body was found one day after a crash involving four vehicles, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Late Sunday afternoon, the agency responded to a head-on collision in 3200 block of westbound State Road 70 (Dew Berry Gardens area) involving four vehicles, spokesman Jack Nash said in a news release. It is near the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center.

One occupant was pinned inside one vehicle and was taken to the hospital once fire rescue crews freed them.

That person indicated another vehicle occupant ran from the scene, heading into the Dewberry Gardens neighborhood. But a search of the area was conducted and they were unable to locate anyone.

Earlier Monday afternoon, while cleaning up items from the crash, tow company employees discovered a body in the dense undergrowth halfway under a fence at the crash cene.

The unknown person is believed to have been another occupant inside the vehicle that had the entrapment, Nash said. The person was ejected and died as a result of that ejection.

Traffic homicide investigators from the sheriff's office have taken over the case and will investigate the death as a traffic homicide, Nash said.

