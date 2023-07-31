FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 31, 2023

It’s shaping up to be a very stormy late afternoon and evening Monday as a disturbance moving in from the west combines with the east coast sea breeze.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It’s shaping up to be a very stormy late afternoon and evening Monday as a disturbance moving in from the west combines with the east coast sea breeze.

A heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee Counties, and heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Palm Beach County.

It’ll be hot and humid for everyone with highs in the lower to middle 90s and the feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

The heat and humidity will add extra fuel to these late-day storms. The Storm Prediction Center has all of South Florida in a marginal threat for severe weather later Monday.

Hail, high winds and flooding are all possible with the stronger storms this evening. Rain will linger through about midnight before clearing settles in.

In the tropics there are two hotspots WPTV First Alert Weather is watching— one off the Carolina coast and the other in the central Atlantic, but both are expected to remain out to sea and not impact the U.S.

