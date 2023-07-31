Humane Society of Indian River County shuts doors to new animal admissions

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
For the first time in its history, the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County was forced to shut its doors to new animal admissions due to overcrowding.

Tracey Kinsley, the society's chief communication officer, said they are currently caring for double the animals than normal.

Kinsley said animal surrenders increased by 70%, which she believes is because of the rising cost of rent and inflation.

"This is happening everywhere. The counties north of us, south of us, the entire state of Florida, but it's also happening nationwide," Kinsley said. "We can't even transfer animals or help anybody else."

Tracey Kinsley says the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County has experienced a surge in people surrendering their pets.

Still, Kinsley said with the heat advisory in effect for the Treasure Coast Monday, and the danger the heat poses to pets, not being able to accept animals is a major concern.

"It's been brutally hot these past few days. ... We're a little bit worried about it," Kinsley said. "What we're trying to do is actually schedule out appointments, so if you're at your wit's end, and have no other choice, we want to see: Can you hold on for one more week? Can you hold on for one more day?"

Kinsley said it's critical for pet owners not to abandon their animals, regardless of the heat. She said if you are in a bind, call the animal shelter and they'll see what they can do.

In addition, Kinsley said since they first closed their doors, the community stepped up and adopted more than 50 animals and is hoping to open doors back up this week.

Still, they need more help, particularly with fosters. Kinsley said they are still waiving adoption fees, and are offering $100 gift cards to families who can foster bigger dogs.

Click here for more information on adoptions or call (772) 388-333.

