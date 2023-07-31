Out-of-towners may have to pay to park in some areas of Fort Pierce

If you swim at beaches in Fort Pierce, you may soon have to pay for parking, unless you're a resident.

Parking at city beaches is currently free, but at a recent meeting, Fort Pierce city commissioners decided to ask a company to develop a pay-for-parking system for certain spaces at the Jetty, South Causeway and Jaycee parks.

The city said residents of the city and county would be able to get free parking passes, but some out-of-town visitors said the fees will keep them from visiting.

Sebastian resident Andrew Gambardella offers his thoughts on the possibility that Fort Pierce could implement parking fees for out-of-town visitors.

"Yeah, I probably just won't come anymore because Sebastian we don't pay for parking at none of the beaches — except for the state park you have to have a pass or pay for the day," Sebastian resident Andrew Gambardella said. "I wouldn't come to any of these restaurants anymore either if I have to pay to park."

A city spokesperson said officials are still finalizing a request for proposal and expect it to be complete and open to the public this August with a presentation to city commissioners following at the end of the year.

