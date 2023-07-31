Trump's defamation lawsuit against CNN dismissed in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN in which the former U.S. president claimed that references in news articles or by the network's hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as "the Big Lie" were tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

Trump had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million in the federal lawsuit filed last October in South Florida, claiming the references hurt his reputation and political career.

Trump is a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in what is his third run for the presidency as a major-party candidate.

Classified documents removed from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Classified documents removed from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, who was appointed by Trump, said Friday in his ruling that the former president's defamation claims failed because the references were opinions and not factual statements. Moreover, it was a stretch to believe that, in viewers' minds, that phrase would connect Trump's efforts challenging the 2020 election results to Nazi propaganda or Hitler's genocidal and authoritarian regime, the judge said.

"CNN's use of the phrase 'the Big Lie' in connection with Trump's election challenges does not give rise to a plausible inference that Trump advocates the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people," the judge wrote in his decision.

Email messages seeking comment were sent to Trump's attorneys in South Florida and Washington. CNN declined to comment on Sunday.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Judge awards $11 million to family in death of Boynton Beach woman from kratom
Boy's Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Cats live in tiny houses at animal sanctuary in Palm City
It’s shaping up to be a very stormy late afternoon and evening Monday as a disturbance moving...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 31, 2023
It’s shaping up to be a very stormy late afternoon and evening Monday as a disturbance moving...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 31, 2023
Man injured among 2 separate shootings in Riviera Beach