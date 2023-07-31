West Palm Beach man faces charges in fatal hit-run of driver awaiting tow truck

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 26-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing felony charges in the fatal hit-and-run crash of a man waiting for a tow truck in the city on Saturday morning.

Walter Diego Velazquez made his first court appearance Sunday morning and Judge Kathleen Kroll set bond at $30,000 on charges of killing a person with a vehicle, leaving the scene of a deadly accident and driving without a license. His next court date is 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

On Monday, Florida Highway Patrol released the arrest report.

He was arrested Saturday morning, about 5 1/2 hours after the crash.

At 2:59 a.m., crews reported to a crash on Interstate 95 northbound, 0.8 miles north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

An unnamed 66-year-old man from Davie was standing on the outside paved shoulder of I-95 attending to his disabled vehicle, an Infinit SUV A tow truck driver said he was stopped behind the SUV.

A 2008 Honda Civic driven by Velazquez was approaching the pedestrian. The front of the vehicle hit the victim and came to a rest against a tree. The victim went onto the outside grass of northbound I-95.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue declared the man dead.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and investigators found the Honda a few feet from the tree with damage consistent with the collision, FHP said.

A trooper went to the suspect's residence and Velazquez confirmed he was driving the vehicle. He also had injuries consistent with being pressed with a seatbelt during a crash.

The suspect said his phone was dead and he was unable to call for help.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Boy's Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead
Judge awards $11 million to family in death of Boynton Beach woman from kratom
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Palm City

Latest News

Body found one day after 4-vehicle crash in Okeechobee County
3rd indictment could delay Trump's trial, state attorney says
New protections to keep outdoor workers safe from heat dangers
Polls show Trump continues to hold wide margin over DeSantis