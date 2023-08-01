DeSantis invites Harris to Florida to discuss Black history standards

Gov. Ron DeSantis has invited Vice President Kamala Harris to Florida "to set the record straight" on the state's new Black history curriculum, more than a week after she accused state education officials of insulting Florida students.

"In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues," DeSantis wrote Monday in a letter to one of the nation's top Democrats. "And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice. So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards. We will be happy to host you here in Tallahassee."

“It’s past time to set the record straight.”@GovRonDeSantis is inviting @VP to Florida to discuss our new African American history standards with him and Dr. Allen.



The Republican governor's letter comes after the vice president made a surprise visit to Jacksonville, criticizing Florida's new Black history curriculum, which was laid out in a 216-page document.

"They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not have it," Harris said during a July 22 appearance in Jacksonville.

The standards have been criticized by many members of Congress, including Black Republicans.

DeSantis, who is on the campaign trail as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has repeatedly defended the standards.

Harris was scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon in Orlando, but it's unclear if she'll accept DeSantis' invitation.

"I am prepared to meet as early as Wednesday of this week, but of course want to be deferential to your busy schedule should you already have a trip to the southern border planned for that day," DeSantis wrote. "Please let me know as soon as possible. What an example we could set for the nation – a serious conversation on the substance of an important issue! I hope you're feeling up to it."

