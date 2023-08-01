FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 1, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A flood advisory is in effect for southern Palm Beach County until 4:30 p.m.

At 2:37 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Highland Beach.

After a record-setting hot month of July for some, it looks like early August will offer no relief from the stifling heat and humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to fire up through sunset moving from west to east. Models show strong storms near the coast for the evening commute with most of the rain tapering off at about 8 p.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a bright full moon and lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s with some afternoon storms, mainly west of U.S. 441 and more sunshine near the coast.

Thursday, highs in the low 90s. Morning coastal rain, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

Friday, highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms mainly inland.

For the weekend, highs will be in the low 90s with afternoon-evening showers and storms.

Early next week, highs will stay in the low 90s with scattered storms.

