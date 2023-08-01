'Freedom Summer' saves Floridians $1.7 million so far

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida's Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez was in South Florida on Tuesday, reminding Floridians about a financial break for the rest of their summer.

So far, the "Freedom Summer" program has saved Floridians more than $1 million, according to state officials.

Nuñez was touting the program during an appearance at John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in North Palm Beach. It started on Memorial Day and goes on until Labor Day. The holiday includes reduced admission fees to 175 state parks, as well as tax relief on tolls.

More than 5 million people have benefited from this program, saving a total of $1.7 million, according to state officials.

Nuñez said it's a way to get Floridians, especially children, outdoors and enjoy state parks and waterways.

"We know that Florida is the fishing capital of the world, boating capital of the world," she said. "Together, those industries represent more than $50 billion of economic impact to the state. It employs hundreds of thousands of Floridians. We have more than a million recreational vessels registered. Boating, fishing, all those industries, they're part of our DNA here in Florida."

Another tax holiday happening right now in Florida: the state's back-to-school tax break, which goes on through Sunday.

