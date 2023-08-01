Handgun handled by 2 teens discharges, critically injuring boy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A teen was critically injured when he and another 17-year-old were handling a handgun and it discharged, Fort Pierce police said Monday.

At 9:48 a.m. Friday, police responded to a residence on the 1100 block of North 32nd Street for a gunshot wound.

Two 17-year-old boys were said to be handling a handgun when one was struck. The teen was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

