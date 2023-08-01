Lt. Gov. Nuñez: 'Freedom Summer' saves Floridians $1.7 million so far

Florida’s Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez was in our area Tuesday, reminding Floridians about a financial break for the rest of your summer.

So far, the Freedom Summer program has saved Floridian’s more than $1 million, according to state officials.

Nuñez was in North Palm Beach Tuesday morning, touting the program. It started back on Memorial Day and goes on until Labor Day. The holiday includes reduced admission fees to 175 state parks, as well as tax relief on tolls.

More than 5 million people have benefited from this programs, saving a total of $1.7 million, according to state officials.

Nuñez said it’s a way to get Floridians, especially children, outdoors and enjoy state parks and waterways.

“We know that Florida is the fishing capital of the world, boating capital of the world," said Nuñez. “Together, those industries represent more than $50 billion of economic impact to the state. It employs hundreds of thousands of Floridians. We have more than a million recreational vessels registered. Boating, fishing, all those industries, they’re part of our DNA here in Florida.”

Another tax holiday happening right now in Florida: the state’s back to school tax break. That goes on until this Sunday Aug. 6 and covers most of the items you need to get your kid classroom-ready.

