Make-A-Wish grants young cancer patient’s wish for a new family swimming pool

A wish was granted for a young cancer patient in New York. (Source: WWNY)
By Brendan Straub and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - A young girl battling a rare form of cancer got her wish granted this week.

Make-A-Wish helped grant 3-year-old Ellyannah’s wish for a new swimming pool for her and her family to enjoy.

Ellyannah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects children mostly under the age of 5.

She was in remission for a while, but the cancer came back this past winter, and she’s had to resume monthly chemo treatments.

Now, the new pool is helping to keep her focused on being a kid.

“We’ve never been happier,” Allen Scholl, Ellyannah’s father, said. “The kids are having fun, and that’s what counts.”

Since the pool was built, Ellyannah’s parents said the kids have been enjoying it every day.

“They are definitely getting their use of it, that is for sure,” Scholl said.

To celebrate her new pool, Ellyannah was also greeted by her volunteer wish granters, who stopped by with some cupcakes and other goodies.

It was the first time the two women have been able to interact with Ellyannah in person.

“I’m just now getting to the point where I can do it without crying happy tears every single time,” volunteer Vickie Devlin said. “It’s so amazing to see the looks on their face.”

Ellyannah’s father said her wish being granted is helping them all more than anyone could imagine.

“There are a lot more kids out there in the same situation or even worse,” he said, “So, for an organization to be able to do this means a lot.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

