Port St. Lucie officials may vote on vision for City Center

Port St. Lucie is now the sixth largest city in Florida, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

However, this boomtown of more than 231,000 people still lacks what many would consider a traditional city center.

Now, city officials are nearing some big decisions on what they’d like the City Center to become.

Joshua Concepcion spends a lot of time at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Events Center, whether it’s a festival, or a daily activity.

“Use it for recreation. They have an amazing gym, very clean, very friendly staff,” Concepcion said.

Joshua Concepcion explains how he benefits from the current amenities at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center.

But for nearly 15 years, the building has stood alone, surrounded by acres of undeveloped land along U.S.-1.

Many of these parcels have been bought by the city of Port St. Lucie in recent years for the next chapter in its growth

“This is a tremendous redevelopment opportunity that is really unparalleled in the region,” Kim Delaney, with the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, said.

Tuesday, the city council got its first look at what could be built on the property over the next decade or so.

Planners working with the city said the site could house 1,900 residential units, plus retail and office space.

Kim Delaney, with the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council, how big of an opportunity the City Center is for the area.

“We expect it to be a very active site," CRA Director Jennifer Davis said. "One you could spend all day, bring your family to, do many different things.”

Two potential stickier issues are whether to allow the building of one, or maybe two, hotels on the site in addition to expanding the existing event center.

“I think we’re up to three thick files of the business we are turning away, because we have no more space,” Event Center Director Linda McCarthy told the council.

CRA Director Jennifer Davis explains the many uses the future City Center would have for families.

She said they’re out of new revenue generating opportunities, and their customers are concerned they can’t expand their exhibit booths.

Mayor Shannon Martin said the City Center project is especially important with so much of the new growth on the west side of the city, this is a potential crown jewel on the city’s east side the whole city can enjoy.

“They are saying don’t forget about us and we are not forgetting them,” Martin said.

Concepcion, an east side resident, said it could be appealing to be able to live closer to where he plays.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin explains how the City Center will be a place the whole city can enjoy.

“That would be amazing, that would definitely be something I’d look into,” he said.

The council could vote on its vision for the site in the coming months.

Scripps Only Content 2023