West Palm Beach police officer killed in crash identified

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The West Palm Beach police officer who died in a crash involving his cruiser on Friday in Boynton Beach has been identified as 43-year-old Fernando DeSouza by his family.

He is the second uncle of WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

West Palm Beach police officer Fernando DeSouza served in the U.S. Army.
West Palm Beach police officer Fernando DeSouza served in the U.S. Army.

DeSouza served in the Army for seven years, including doing tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was with the West Palm Beach police department for almost 17 years, according to the family.

DeSouza leaves behind a son, six siblings and his parents.

Boynton Beach Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Lawrence Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said a marked West Palm Beach police vehicle had crashed and caught fire, killing the driver.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a tow truck taking the charred wreckage of the police vehicle away from the scene, as well as a large utility pole on the ground in the intersection.

"During this profoundly difficult time, our thoughts, prayers, and sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, as well as the West Palm Beach Police Department," the Boynton Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The West Palm Beach Police Department was awaiting positive identification of the driver, which spokesman Mike Jachles said could take several days.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Boy's Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead
Judge awards $11 million to family in death of Boynton Beach woman from kratom
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV in Palm City

Latest News

Man convicted in death of Broward County resident in 2021
Handgun handled by 2 teens discharges, critically injuring boy
Body found one day after 4-vehicle crash in Okeechobee County
West Palm Beach man faces charges in fatal hit-run of driver awaiting tow truck