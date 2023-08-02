Body of missing woman found by trucker in West Palm Beach

A West Palm Beach woman with Alzheimer's disease, who vanished earlier this week, was found dead Wednesday morning.

Police said Verina Cadet, 79, wandered away from her home on Fox Trace. She was reported missing by family members just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, who believed she disappeared sometime after noon.

Patrol officers, K-9s and a helicopter immediately began a search of the neighborhood into the evening Monday but did not find her.

After locating surveillance video from the neighborhood, detectives discovered that Cadet actually left her home at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Then at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, police said a trucker called 911 to report that a body was lying in a swale near the 5600 block of 47 Place North.

Detectives later confirmed the body was Cadet. Police do not suspect foul play, pending the Palm Beach County medical examiner's findings.

Scripps Only Content 2023