FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 2, 2023

Wednesday is calling for a steamy summer day with high temperatures in the low 90s and the heat index ranging between 100 to 105 degrees.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sea breeze storms will develop during the early afternoon, but coverage is limited, so not everyone across the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches will get these storms.

By the evening, storms will impact far inland areas near Lake Okeechobee.

The wind turns out of the ocean by Thursday, and this will help produce passing showers in the morning. Afternoon storms will push west and inland.

More moisture is expected by this weekend, so expect rain chances to increase and for more scattered storms to develop. Meanwhile, afternoon high temperatures will still reach the sizzling low 90s over the next seven days.

Things are calming down in the tropics as a disturbance in the Atlantic, located southeast of Bermuda, continues to show signs of weakening and has a very low chance to develop.

