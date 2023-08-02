Mother located after young boy found wandering alone in West Palm Beach

Police said Wednesday afternoon they have located the mother of a young boy who was found earlier in the day wandering alone in a West Palm Beach neighborhood.

The child, who is about 2 years old, was found wearing a diaper in the 4200 block of Bear Lakes Court without his parents.

The boy was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for possible dehydration. He was later discharged from the hospital and transferred to the Department of Children and Families.

Just before 5 p.m., police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child's mother was located. Detectives were preparing to interview her.

