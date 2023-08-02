Obon Weekend returns to Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens this month

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located on a 16-acre garden nestled in a nook in Delray Beach.

When you enter, you are transported to Japan and its sprawling historic gardens, including ornamental Bonsai tree displays and zen rock gardens.

Raking A Zen Rock Garden

Raking the Zen Garden at Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens

On Aug. 12 and 13, the venue is hosting its Obon Weekend.

During the event, you can see Japanese Taiko drummers bringing their thunderous heartbeat of Japan to life, and also design and launch lanterns filled with messages to loved ones long-lost on Lake Morikami.

Drumming with the Fushu Daiko Taiko Drummers

Obon Weekend returns to Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Aug. 12 - 13

