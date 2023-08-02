Obon Weekend returns to Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens this month

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located on a 16-acre garden nestled in a nook in Delray Beach.

When you enter, you are transported to Japan and its sprawling historic gardens, including ornamental Bonsai tree displays and zen rock gardens.

Raking A Zen Rock Garden

Raking the Zen Garden at Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens

On Aug. 12 and 13, the venue is hosting its Obon Weekend.

During the event, you can see Japanese Taiko drummers bringing their thunderous heartbeat of Japan to life, and also design and launch lanterns filled with messages to loved ones long-lost on Lake Morikami.

Drumming with the Fushu Daiko Taiko Drummers

Obon Weekend returns to Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Aug. 12 - 13

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Boy’s Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead
Florida sees increase in leprosy cases, CDC publication says
West Palm Beach police officer killed in crash identified
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US

Latest News

Wednesday is calling for a steamy summer day with high temperatures in the low 90s and the heat...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 2, 2023
School board to vote on interim principal at Palm Beach Central High School
Wednesday is calling for a steamy summer day with high temperatures in the low 90s and the heat...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 2, 2023
Sebastian fish kill could be warning sign of more to come amid high temperatures