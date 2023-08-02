Vero Beach man indicted in distribution of fatal dose of fentanyl

A 26-year-old Vero Beach man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Keyon Lewis was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on July 13. On Monday, he pleaded guilty.

In Fort Pierce, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard ordered him held in jail pending trial. A jury trial has been set for Sept. 23 before District Judge Eileen Cannon.

Martin County Sheriff's Office and Jail

On Nov. 5, 2021, Lewis allegedly distributed fentanyl to a man in the parking lot of an Applebee's Grill and Bar in Vero Beach, according to the indictment. His wife later found dead on the kitchen floor of his residence.



After law enforcement arrived and confirmed the man was dead, they used his cellphone to order more fentanyl from Lewis. On Nov. 7, 2021, Lewis, unaware that he was communicating directly with law enforcement, arrived at the decedent's residence, allegedly bringing additional fentanyl to distribute, prosecutors said.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis.

As little as 2 milligrams, about the size of 5 grains of salt, can be fatal.

In 2020, more than 6,150 people died from overdoses involving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs in Florida, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prrvention.

Scripps Only Content 2023