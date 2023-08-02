Vero Beach man indicted in distribution of fatal dose of fentanyl

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 26-year-old Vero Beach man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Keyon Lewis was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on July 13. On Monday, he pleaded guilty.

In Fort Pierce, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard ordered him held in jail pending trial. A jury trial has been set for Sept. 23 before District Judge Eileen Cannon.

Martin County Sheriff's Office and Jail
Martin County Sheriff's Office and Jail

On Nov. 5, 2021, Lewis allegedly distributed fentanyl to a man in the parking lot of an Applebee's Grill and Bar in Vero Beach, according to the indictment. His wife later found dead on the kitchen floor of his residence.
 
After law enforcement arrived and confirmed the man was dead, they used his cellphone to order more fentanyl from Lewis. On Nov. 7, 2021, Lewis, unaware that he was communicating directly with law enforcement, arrived at the decedent's residence, allegedly bringing additional fentanyl to distribute, prosecutors said.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis.

As little as 2 milligrams, about the size of 5 grains of salt, can be fatal.

In 2020, more than 6,150 people died from overdoses involving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs in Florida, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prrvention.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Boy’s Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead
Century Villages founder Irwin Levy dies at 97
Florida sees increase in leprosy cases, CDC publication says

Latest News

How will Trump's charges in D.C. affect trial scheduled in Fort Pierce
Treasure Coast nonprofits struggle keeping up with demand for school supplies
More South Fla. residents heading north to Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
New innovative high school in Indiantown preparing students for college, careers