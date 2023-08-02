West Palm Beach sergeant killed in crash was 'tremendous loss,' chief says

A West Palm Beach police sergeant killed in a crash involving his cruiser last week in Boynton Beach was a "tremendous loss," his police chief said Wednesday.

Sgt. Fernando DeSouza, 43, was positively identified as the driver who died in the single-vehicle crash at Hypoluxo and Lawrence roads in Boynton Beach early Friday. His family confirmed DeSouza's death to WPTV on Monday.

The Boynton Beach Police Department notified West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley late Tuesday afternoon with confirmation of the identification. He was off-duty at the time of the crash.

“This is very tragic news and a tremendous loss for Fernando’s family and his West Palm Beach police family,” Adderley said in a news release. “I have been with his family and there are no words to describe the grief and sorrow they are experiencing. We are all deeply saddened and continue to pray for him, his family, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time.”

DeSouza was a 16-year veteran of the department. He was hired as an officer in January 2007, and was promoted to sergeant in October 2017. Most recently he was assigned to road patrol in the south end of the city.

He received several commendations and a service certificate throughout his police career. He was a decorated military veteran in the Army, a Purple Heart recipient, serving in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

DeSouza is survived by a son and two daughters. Funeral arrangement are pending.

Scripps Only Content 2023