Young boy in diaper found wandering alone in West Palm Beach

A young boy wearing a diaper was found wandering alone in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The child, who is about 2 years old, was found in the 4200 block of Bear Lakes Court without his parents.

The boy was taken to a hospital for possible dehydration.

Police are asking if you know who he is, or where his family is, to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

