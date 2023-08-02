Young boy in diaper found wandering alone in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A young boy wearing a diaper was found wandering alone in a West Palm Beach neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The child, who is about 2 years old, was found in the 4200 block of Bear Lakes Court without his parents.

The boy was taken to a hospital for possible dehydration.

Police are asking if you know who he is, or where his family is, to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
Boy’s Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead
Florida sees increase in leprosy cases, CDC publication says
Century Villages founder Irwin Levy dies at 97

Latest News

Pediatricians, parents weigh in on COVID uptick ahead of going back to school
Body of missing woman found by trucker in West Palm Beach
Teachers ‘walking on eggshells’ as new state laws take effect at schools
Tuesday's criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump is a step toward...
Elected officials, state reps react to Trump indictment