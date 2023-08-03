3 hurt when vehicle crashes into tree in Wellington

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree Wednesday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., PBCFR Units were dispatched to Forest Hill Blvd and State Road 441, the agency said.

Initial arriving units found a single vehicle that had impacted a tree.

The car had major damage and the tree had fallen across all westbound lanes.

Two people were taken a trauma center and another to a local hospital.

A forklift operator on scene assisted in the removal of the palm tree from the roadway. This allowed traffic to reopen quicker than if the firefighters had to cut the trunk into manageable sized pieces.

