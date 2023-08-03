Alabama football coach purchases Jupiter Island home

Nick Saban doesn't appear to be ready for retirement, despite winning seven national championships in his career and cementing his legacy as arguably the greatest coach in college football history.

Whenever he does, though, the 71-year-old Alabama football coach will have an oceanfront home waiting for him in Florida.

As the Palm Beach Post first reported, Saban quietly purchased a 1.68-acre property on Jupiter Island in April, listing agent Joanne Wagner confirmed to WPTV on Wednesday.

Martin County property records show that the sale was recorded on April 18 for a price tag of $17.5 million.

The property, which stretches from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean, was bought by a Delaware-based limited liability company called At High Tide.

WPTV Chopper 5 flies above the Jupiter Island home purchased by Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Aug. 3, 2023, in Jupiter Island, Fla.

Wagner did not elaborate on the details of the sale.

Originally built in 1992, the 6,200-square-foot house was renovated in 2016. It is complete with six bedrooms and floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Amenities include a guest suite with a kitchenette and a private dock with a boat lift.

Saban has recruited several high-profile Alabama players from Florida and is likely familiar with the area from his two seasons spent as head coach of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

His seven national titles (six at Alabama and one with LSU) are the most of any coach in major college football history.

