Delray Beach man arrested for murder after wife's remains found in suitcases

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Delray Beach police said a man is now under arrest for murdering his wife, whose remains were discovered inside three suitcases which were floating in the Intracoastal Waterway nearly two weeks ago.

William Lowe, 78, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

William Lowe, 78, arrested on Aug. 2, 2023 in connection with the discovery of a woman's...
William Lowe, 78, arrested on Aug. 2, 2023 in connection with the discovery of a woman's remains in the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach on July 21, 2023.

Police said the suitcases were found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail, as well as in the area of Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road, on July 21.

Inside the suitcases were the remains of a woman.

According to Lowe's arrest report, the victim has been identified as Aydil Barbosa Fontes, 80. A medical examiner said she was shot in the head.

The arrest report identified Fontes as Lowe's wife.

Delray Beach police released a sketch on July 26 of what the woman may have looked like. Authorities said she was white or Hispanic, possibly with tattooed eyebrows, and wearing a floral top made by a Brazilian company called Betzabe.

Delray Beach police released an artist rendering of what they believe the woman, whose remains...
Delray Beach police released an artist rendering of what they believe the woman, whose remains were found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway on July 21, 2023, may have looked like.

According to police, Fontes' remains were found in a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag, as well as a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

