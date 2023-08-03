Discounted back-to-school shopping at Resource Depot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
Parents and teachers, if you are frustrated at the prices of school supplies, then Resource Depot in West Palm Beach might be a solution before you shop at a regular retailer.

The non-profit has new and gently used school supplies from rulers, crayons, binders, and more.

In the Marketplace, shoppers can fill bins with school supplies. The price is $5 for a smaller blue bin or $10 for a yellow recycling bin.

Brandnew items can be purchased in the Treasure area for pennies on the dollar. For example, colorful folders are $.25, notebooks are $.50, and lined paper is $.50.

There are many items for teachers including learning aids and bulletin board decorations.

Qualifying classroom teachers are now eligible to receive 15% off storewide (with a few exceptions) upon showing their valid school ID. They will also ask for the school name and classroom size.

