FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 3, 2023

Afternoon storms on Thursday will develop inland and track west because of a stronger east breeze.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Afternoon storms on Thursday will develop inland and track west because of a stronger east breeze.

Forecast afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s for the Treasure Coast and low 90s for the rest of our viewing area.

More moisture is expected by this weekend with the flow returning out of the west-southwest, which will bring back scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see an increase in rain chances. These storms will track from west to east.

Afternoon highs will heat up a bit more this weekend, back into the low 90s and possibly the mid 90s in a few cities by Sunday

Things are calming down in the tropics as there is no new tropical development expected for the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacksen Proell, 13, approached a doorbell camera while out with his friends and spoke words of...
‘You matter’: Teen’s kind ‘ding dong ditch’ message inspires others
Teachers ‘walking on eggshells’ as new state laws take effect at schools
Century Villages founder Irwin Levy dies at 97
Boy’s Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Marine Loggerhead
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

Latest News

Wednesday is calling for a steamy summer day with high temperatures in the low 90s and the heat...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 2, 2023
Extreme heat continues to pose dangers, health risks to workers
First Alert Weather Radar August 1, 2023.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 1, 2023
Heat-related emergency calls spike in July