Indian River County Sheriff's Office to hold briefing on skeletal remains
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is holding a briefing on skeletal remains that were found late last year.
Sheriff Eric Flowers will hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m.
The remains were discovered on Dec. 14, 2022, in a wooded area east of U.S. 1 between the 5300 and 5700 block.
No other details were immediately available.
