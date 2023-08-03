Indian River County Sheriff's Office to hold briefing on skeletal remains

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW AT 2:15 P.M.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is holding a briefing on skeletal remains that were found late last year.

Sheriff Eric Flowers will hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m.

The remains were discovered on Dec. 14, 2022, in a wooded area east of U.S. 1 between the 5300 and 5700 block.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

